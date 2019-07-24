She wanted to be photographed, but others began to laugh at her appearance

Meet Shelly! She rested by the sea, when she suddenly wanted to take some pictures in a swimsuit. When she posed for the camera, some of the men began to laugh and mock her. Shelly didn’t even pay attention to them. And then when I got back to the hotel, posted pictures on his page.

With them she wrote a post, where he condemned those people who laugh at others because of their appearance.

“It’s ugly. Don’t do that!” was all she said.

“You don’t even know what dire consequences it threatens. Because of your ridicule a person can become introverted, depressed and covered up.”

Actually, she’s right! Everyone needs to love himself for who he really is. Why chase some “ideals” of beauty? And yet, you need to stand up for yourself even when the whole world laughs at you.

Many condemned the girl was advised to get themselves to lose weight, but she told them that one not so related. Because it is not only in sports, but still goes dancing.

Do not judge people only by appearance. Be kind!

