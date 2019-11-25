She was 3 when she came to the orphanage
The whole past life before the orphanage was a blur. Hunger, heat, strangers. Fights, bottles clinking. Fear. She couldn’t even properly remember her mother’s face, although often tried to do.
In memory there was only the crying of the baby. Where is he? What kind of baby? Why is he crying? Masha didn’t remember that.
When she was taken to the orphanage, she was 3. She waited a long time for that will come after her mother. Then wanted to at least someone came… Time passed, but nothing changed. A series of similar days, empty and meaningless. A series of identical nights, and one and the same dream. The baby is crying and you need to run, and it will be worse. I need to run and make sure that he stopped crying. This is the most important. Every night Masha was opened in the dream, hundreds of doors, but behind them was only emptiness. Masha is a dream cried out ‘ hush, baby, hush, don’t cry, I’m coming!! But never found the right door.
From the sad thoughts, the girl pulled the voice Vespucci.
Masha, you have a visitor. Come with me.
To me? Came?..
In a small room they waited for two — a man and a woman. Both stared at the girl and remained silent. The pause was interrupted by waspada.
This Masha Voznesensky. Meet!
The woman spoke first, although it was evident that it is not just given.
Hi, Maria. My name is Luda. And this is Sergei, — she pointed to the man. We came to meet you. Shall we go for a walk?
Masha agreed. They walked along the path around the building of the orphanage, People were asking about the machine interests, about friends. She said that they work with Sergey in a scientific Institute that at home they have a resident dog. About science Mary did not understand, and about dog remembered that her name was Chip.
Then Sergei began to look at the clock and hurried People. They took the girl back and said goodbye.
They did not say why he had come, but Mary herself knew — so come mums and dads to their children. They promised that they would return, but she was waiting for.
And they came back.
After a couple of days, Mary called again. For some reason she was very glad, though have not made a new family for all holidays, as it was before. This time Luda came alone, and again called Mary to walk. They sat there on the bench and the woman spoke up. The voice trembled, it was obvious she was worried.
Masha, we to you’re here for a reason. Serezha already have a son, he is now almost 4 years. We adopted him tiny, he was only half a year. Lived, not grieve, until about a month ago in the magazine I saw your picture. Your name — Voznesensky. It is quite rare, and our son was the same when we met. Then I made inquiries and learned that he was your own brother.
Brother???
Masha from head to toe was covered with goosebumps. She remembered.
Of course, she’s got a brother! The same kid who was crying. Mom scared screamed when he cried, and Masha, as she could, comforting him. Mary remembered the tiny bundle diaper, remembered how out of the bottle with the stones did rattle, and played with him, and he smiled a toothless mouth. Mary remembered the feeling of immense love for the brother that lost in the memory lane. The girl burst into tears.
People hugged her and silently gladiolas his head until the tears ended. And then said quietly and simply
Masha, I really wish you were our daughter.
Since then it’s been three months. It was okay, and it’s hard, sometimes fun, and sometimes sad — as in life. In ordinary life, where no days are alike.
And no more nights crying with the baby.
The story and the characters are all fictional.
Sometimes I write “tales” is a fictional story similar to real life. Most often my stories about adoption, because my life is imbued with this topic thoroughly. Such stories help to try on other people’s emotions, to better understand other people. And, perhaps, better understand the topic of adoption.