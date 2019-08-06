She was bullied, teased and laughed all the classmates…
Luda had no father, she was raised by her mother alone. Everything they have is a small one-room “Khrushchev”. On the walls were old Wallpaper, Windows curtains that we bought grandma.
The girl’s clothes were sewn by his mother. Girls attend lessons of playing the flute. People attended regular school, located in a remote part of the city.
At school children from different social backgrounds. The girl’s clothes differed from that worn by children, so children over her always mocked. They needed the victim and the children picked for this role People. Laugh at her the whole class, none of her friends, all her called.
It did not take her Hiking and on trips. Not invited to birthday parties. It’s been laughed at for no reason. Each output Luda to the Board was accompanied by laughter and snide whispers. On her back clung a piece of paper with offensive words.
The portfolio has debris stuck. When cool holidays wolf out of tune singing, he was clapping and shouting “Bravo!”. Once People decided to play the flute, and played very well, because long prepared, it is ridiculed.
The student did no one think…
In 7th grade my mom bought Luda jacket for 40 rubles. Beautiful jacket, Japanese. How she did it – is unknown, and it’s not just about the money: in the early eighties the jacket have to take. People afraid to leave expensive stuff in a school locker room and carried her with him.
In gym class jacket stayed in the locker room for girls. And yet there lingered girl three grades, leadershi. Left specifically by lying to the teacher about sick stomachs.
Straight a student Ladino took the jacket and hung it in the female toilet on the second floor. People discovered the theft, started quietly crying. The class teacher announced the search. Of course, a student did no one think (it was a settlement of a class when at recess he developed the operation “Jacket”). Those who were aware of the operation, were silent as fish.
The jacket was gone forever. The next day the People again came to school in a coat with nudesanime sleeves. And, as always, went with the class in the movie. And class at the movies. Headed by the student.
That day the class had seen “the Scarecrow”
The same evening the People came home the parents of the student. They brought Luda new jacket. A little not such as the missing: one was blue, and this red, with cuffs and a collar made of beautiful white fur. Got it to pull the mother of one of the student of his own daughter.
Luda refused to take his jacket and said that she would not wear and, moreover, not gonna wear it to school. Then the apartment went one of the excellent student. The one that mom got a red jacket. And asked people for forgiveness. And promised her no one hurt. And said that tomorrow will come and get her, and in school they would go together.
No, the girl-caused, no one was accused of stealing a jacket. That is caught. Director Rolan Bykov.
The day class in the cinema looked “Stuffed”. After the film the seventh graders cried almost everything, even some of the boys. They have long diverged and talked about how it was all about them. And then came home and told my parents about the jacket in the bathroom.
What look our children?
The children of the early 80s were lucky they had Rolan Bykov and Christina Aguilera in the role of Lena Bessolevaya. And Elena Tsyplakova in the “School waltz”, young Haratyan in “the Lottery”, the characters in the films of Dinara Asanova. And earlier, when the children were younger, they had Pinocchio and little Red riding Hood by Leonid Nechayev. They had Electronics. They had a Children’s Movie. Ours, dear, is clear.
Magic world, whom he trusted, loved. Who gave the miracle of the Scarlet sails, the romance of Captain Grant, the heroism of the young anti-fascists. In this world the children have solved the Mystery of the iron door, flew into space and fought with the pirates, fell in love, traveled.
The world taught them to love good and truth, to distinguish good from bad, to understand people, recognize their mistakes, to help the weak. This world gave them heroes, the real ones, those who wanted to be like. To become a part of this world, I had to take mom 10 cents and going to the theatre.
Open the cinema in any city of Russia on the weekend. Try to find at least one in the whole country feature film for children of Russian origin. Maybe the last one was “Ghost” and all. If you do, please write me.
Why? Why, on what basis in the country destroyed a children’s movie? Destroyed completely, as a phenomenon. Even the minuscule, which point is removed the incredible efforts of enthusiasts, not gets in the car. Don’t tell me about the money. I do not believe that the country has no money for a children’s movie. In senseless and merciless new exam is.
For salaries of deputies – is. On a noisy mass celebrations in the city Day – is. In the movie there is? At least one tape a year? Well, then a penny to us the price as a state. Decent people do not save on children…
This is a terrible systemic failure, the consequences of which have yet to evaluate. I want to know the names of the people depends on the decision on revival of children’s cinema in my country. In a country where my children grow up and will live with my grandchildren.
I want to ask these people why our children and grandchildren deprived of the magical world that is like no other, is able to teach the main. I want to ask them, how many rubles is the presence of the world.
I also want to ask them what kind of films and where they show their children and grandchildren. And what this movie teaches…
Girl Luda from that seventh grade is now 45 years old. She named her daughter Lena, in honor of the heroine of Christina Aguilera. Luda teaches children’s literature. And each class it shows “Scarecrow” Rolan Bykov. It is a pity that in the class through a multimedia projector. The magic of a little something…