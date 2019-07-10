‘She was screaming my name’: a guy rushed into a burning house to rescue his niece
Resident of Washington, was hospitalized with serious burns all over the body after he rushed into a burning house to save his 8-year-old niece.
20-year-old derrick bird from Aberdeen, which is about a two hour drive from Seattle, said, “I would do it again.”
He added: “I’d run over there and would do it again even if the burns were stronger or I’m dead.”
Aviastroy Byrd was taken to a nearby hospital with burns second and third degree on the face, back and hands after a fire that occurred in the house on the morning of Thursday, July 4.
The guy told me that when the fire started, he immediately tried to help his sister to get three small children out of the house through a window on the second floor.
“I ran down the stairs, though burned, and looked for the children,” he said.
Byrd said that he found 6-year-old nephew, but 8-year-old Mercedes was afraid to jump from the second floor.
“She was screaming my name. I couldn’t let her stay there. I was not going to allow my niece to die,” he said.
He rushed upstairs, “running through the fire” and feeling like it burns.
“Then I picked it up, took off his shirt and put on a face so she didn’t inhale the smoke, and then carried her as fast as I could,” said hero.
He added: “Although I was burning, I didn’t care. Even better is that I got burned. She’s a good girl”.
Along with bird by air to a local hospital brought 8-year-old niece and 6-year-old nephew.
The house is completely burned down, but firefighters are pleased that no one was killed. The cause of the fire will determine the result.