She was very lucky: it became known as the living daughter of Nachalovo after her death (photo)
After the death of Julia Nachalova her only daughter Faith, whom she bore in a marriage with footballer Jevgenijs Aldonina, lives with his grandma and grandpa. Victor and Taisiya Nachalova doted in the granddaughter. Actively involved in the life of the daughter and father. Faith holds the family Aldonin vacation, they together go to rest. In the first day of school a girl brought to school the entire family.
After Eugene posted a photo from a school ruler, the network began to discuss the life of Faith. Many thought that she has very sad eyes.
To deny this come from PR-Manager of Nachalovo Anna Isaeva. On his page in Instagram she told how she now lives the Faith. She assured that the girl was surrounded by love and care of family people, she is happy and successful.
“You write to me: “Faith has sad eyes in the photo with dad at the school, which hit the net September 2″. That kind of nonsense? As you can see the sadness in his eyes? Answer this: have Faith, fun and even a little bit crafty eyes of a child who looks at the world and expects from him only good. Faith loves to learn, she immersed in music, painting, the school musical, which will play a major role. In the evenings she puts grandma’s music from the future performance and quietly learns of the party”, — said Isaeva.
Anna also added that the issue of the tragic death of Julia Nachalova in the family try not to talk. Because the girl is experienced a painful loss. But the caring and sensitivity of family, love and care can work wonders.
“She was very lucky with the grandparents. She was lucky to have a dad! What a rarity. And most of all she was lucky, of course, with my mom. I think Julia is quiet for my daughter, she’s in the right, patient, wise hands,” — wrote Anna.
We will remind, the singer Yulia Nachalova suddenly died from sepsis that developed from a minor wound. After her death, began to show mystical signs. The grave of Julia even drove tours.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter