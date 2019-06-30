She will receive $3 million in compensation after an accidental dip in the casino
In Ohio, the Hamilton County court has awarded a compensation of 3 million dollars because she tripped over a sign “Carefully! Wet floor” and fell into Jack Casino, writes USA Today.
The incident occurred in 2016. Linda Sadowsky passed by the fallen sign that read, “Caution! Wet floor”, tripped and fell. A sign knocked over a casino, and the staff did not have time to pick it up.
In the fall, the woman broke her kneecap, she inserted a metal prosthesis. After surgery, her mobility deteriorated, she became ill with arthritis. According to her lawyer Matt Nakajima, a woman may need a second operation.
Lawyers for the casino insisted that despite the fact that the sign fell on the floor, it was easy to notice, and Sadowski didn’t see it “just because did not pay attention to it”.
Jury Hamilton County doesn’t consider this a valid argument and came to the conclusion that Jack Casino not “to use appropriate means” to ensure safety, which led to the injury of a woman.
In the complaint, the woman said that as a result of the negligence of the casino, she received a permanent injury, had pain and suffering, and she has to bear the medical expenses. The complaint stated that the injury led to the fact that the woman lost the opportunity “to enjoy their good health.”