Shedding light on the mysteries of fate. What cabin you like, the kind of man you need
The test is quite interesting and a coincidence could be 100 percent, but maybe not. And as they say in every joke there is some jokes, and the rest is all true. So choose your favorite house and find out what man is right for you.
House 1
You need a comfortable man who is ready to execute any your whim, and you will be in complete control. You will all the time annoy his “spinelessness”, you will feel that for his sake you refused more lucrative parties, but in fact this is the same type of partner with whom you’ll be fine. You yourself realize this. And throw your “spineless” husband not going.
House 2
You the appearance and status of men is not important. You appreciate his spiritual qualities. He is not handsome, not famous person, for example, a folk artist, and, alas, not the Director of the Bank, but it will make you feel good and comfortable. With such a man you will feel like behind a stone wall. You might wonder how you can be a “stone wall” and not to be a Director of the Bank to provide such a bright woman like you? Imagine — this is possible. The more money you yourself make pretty good money.
House 3
You need a male partner with whom you will be on an equal footing. Small conflicts are inevitable, some things are right, some of you, sometimes you’ll pull the blanket over himself, but, in General, your family will be strong and stable.
House 4
You are a strong woman and tough with men. You want your lover were stronger, smarter and more successful than you, then you will be respected. But to find such a candidate is very difficult, though not impossible, but life with him will still be fraught with conflict. But it is likely that you will find happiness with a man of quite another type — a soft, “weak”, but homey and cozy. Do not pass by such applicants for your hand and heart! You and him will compliment each other.