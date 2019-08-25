Sheet of newspaper “tell” about the health of the kidneys
All health authorities should pay more attention, especially the health of the kidneys, it is no wonder they are called “filter” of the body, as their function is filtering the blood and cleaning it of debris.
The kidneys have another function – they are responsible for the amount of water in the body and get rid of excess fluid.
But not always we can check how our kidneys — the doctor takes a lot of time and money.
Experts suggest not to worry about it and to go to traditional means – newspaper (newspaper can be replaced by any other sheet – booklet, poster, brochure and so on. – approx. edition).
Sheet of newspaper placed in a transparent container and urinate in it. If through urine you can see the entire newspaper text, it means only that in the work of kidney failure no, they are healthy.
If the urine is cloudy or dark in color and through it are seen the newspaper text in the kidneys failed and they are on the verge of dehydration. In this case, it is worth considering and to consult a specialist.
Well, if urine is very dark or with black shade, should immediately contact the doctor.