Sheikhs from UAE are interested in buying Ukrainian state-owned companies
Photo: twitter.com/mubadala
Investment Fund Mubadala is willing to invest in the purchase of Ukrainian enterprises
In July, potential buyers want to see the United mining and chemical company, Centrenergo and a number of power companies.
A number of Ukrainian state-owned companies of interest to investors from the United Arab Emirates. On Tuesday, June 23, announced the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
According to him, it is about PJSC Centrenergo, the United mining and chemical company of several regional electricity distribution companies.
The opportunity to become familiar with the activities of these companies were discussed in Kiev at the meeting of representatives of the Ministry of foreign Affairs and investment Fund Mubadala.
The meeting discussed the preparation stage of projects and operational issues. Subject to the opening of borders between Ukraine and the UAE in July can be a visit to Ukraine of the Fund Commission, which will be able to see and appreciate the appeal of objects offered for privatization.
korrespondent.net