Shelby Mustang GT500 won’t be available in Europe
According to the information reported to the marketing Manager, Ford Performance Jim Owens, the new Shelby Mustang GT500 will not be shipped to European dealers of the brand.
It should be noted that in Europe during the first quarter, Ford has sold 2,300 copies of the Mustang (+27%). Also this year he released a series of commemorative Mustang55 in honor of the 55th anniversary model.
The GT500 is not the only Mustang that Ford decided not to sell in Europe, as well as GT350 officially not sold there, although you can still purchase it (or GT350R) from the German tuner and importer Geiger Cars.
From Cadillac Escalades to Dodge Durangos, the company imports many products from the US, so we will not be too surprised if the GT500 will eventually be added to the range.
The most powerful Mustang you can get directly from Ford of Europe, this special edition Bullitt with 457 horsepower, which is 23 pony smaller than its American cousin.
Europe may not officially get the Mustang GT500, but at least she has a Fiesta ST and Focus ST, which Ford decided not to sell in the United States, where the company focuses most of its cars, crossovers and SUVs.