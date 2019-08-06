Shells exploded right on track: the network showed a new video of explosions in Russia
In the network appeared the new video from the Krasnoyarsk region, where the area of the military unit near the village of Kamenka Achinsky district of the explosions of ammunition, and started the evacuation of the population.
The new video demonstrates the dangers of such an evacuation. The footage, taken from a moving car, you can see how the shell falls on the side of the road and the second right in the center of the road, creating an impressive crater.
The time of the fall of one of the shells in the outskirts of Achinsk recorded by the Registrar of a passing car.
via strelkakrsk pic.twitter.com/grvvgnRkzJ
— April 10 (@buch1004) August 6, 2019.
In the comments users have asked if the authorities eliminate the consequences of the disaster, or let it go, as in the case of forest fires in Russia.
“What, there’s also not a stew? Is also economically viable?”, — posted by Bertha Klein.
“I wonder how many natives went to shoot in Ukraine”, — sudalala issue a user with the nickname Ilya.
Agree with him and the user I am.
“With what measure ye meet, and you measure. C’est La vie” — he wrote.
Recall the explosions at the military unit in Krasnoyarsk region became known on 5 August. From the area of the incident was initiated evacuation of the population. We also learned about the death of at least one soldier. Data on the causes of fire vary.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter