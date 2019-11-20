Shepelev allowed them with Zhanna Friske 6-year-old son to dye hair
TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev caught in a scandal with Leroy Kudryavtseva told about adult Hobbies 6-year-old son Platon, which after the death of Jeanne Friske brings up one. The star father said that the boy was allowed to dye my hair. Plato, who like the band Nirvana, wants to be like his idol Kurt Cobain. Dmitry says that Plato is not the years.
“He’s seven, he loves Nirvana and asked for permission to dye my hair. As Kurt. When I was six I went to kindergarten. I was constantly sick from semolina and milk teas. I went to the infamous tights. They slid off the ridiculous feet and dragged across the floor. My musical high album with songs from the film “Cruel romance”. “Shaggy bumblebee”… It’s 1990, the year” — recalled his childhood in Minsk Shepelev.
His son is growing up completely different. He is much older, said Shepelev.
“2019. My son listens to Nirvana and asked for a guitar! Really our children grow up faster than we — “the Shaggy bumblebee” and “Smells like teen spirit” feel the difference? By the way, I allowed his son to dye my hair”, — said Dmitry.
Recall, Shepelev confirmed relationship with Catherine Tulupova and published the first joint photo. Say, a couple preparing for the wedding. One of podeschi, the network has assumed that Dmitry is gay. He joked, referring to comments Lera Kudryavtsev and hinting at her affair with Lazarev. Scandal. Leroy threatened to reveal the truth about Shepelev. He potrollit TV presenter. For Shepeleva stood up producer Andrey Razin and promised to destroy her if she hurt Dima and son.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter