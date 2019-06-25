She’s not my type: of Donald trump accused of rape
The journalist Jean Carroll accused the President of the United States Donald trump harassment and rape. The American leader, in turn, rejected the accusations, according to “Morning.ru”.
The White house claims not to have met with the employee, the media, and her words are lies and figment of the imagination. Trump also added that Carroll is “not his type”.
“I say this with great respect – she’s not my type,” he said.
American media said that the alleged communication of the journalist with the head of state became known through the publication of excerpts from her book in a magazine.
It is worth noting that Donald trump is not the first time accused of crimes of a sexual nature. So, in 2016, he was accused of assaulting porn actress Jessica Drake, and in April 2018, with similar accusations made by former Playboy model Karen Mcdougal.