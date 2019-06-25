‘She’s not my type’: trump has responded to the charges of rape of a journalist from new York
Columnist edition of Elle from new York Jean Carroll has accused Donald trump of the rape and stated that it was ready to file a police report. The US President responded to the allegations of the journalist, saying that she was “not his type”.
June 24, Carroll stated that it would be ready to cooperate with the NYPD in the investigation of a criminal offence, which allegedly occurred at the prestigious Department store “Bergdorf Goodman” in new York in late 1995 or early 1996, writes The Guardian.
Carroll told CNN that “would consider”, but the lawyers told her that the Statute of limitations has expired. It is worth noting that the journalist is preparing to present his own book will detail her story. Previously, Donald trump said that her accusations are connected with the commercial interest is to whet the public curiosity to the book. He also suggested that Carroll “emerged” from the beginning of his presidential campaign in 2020 with the aim of discrediting the candidate.
Jean Carroll about 30 years working as a columnist and consultant in Elle magazine and leads the heading “Ask gin”, answering questions from readers.
Last week, trump said “no idea” who this Carol, although at the end of 1980-ies were done their picture together in public. In an interview with the Hill on 24 June he again dismissed the charges, adding: “It is not to my taste.”
The remark “not my type” — not the first time trump criticizes accusing his women. In 2016, after the former journalist has accused trump of sexually assaulting her in 2005, he said, “She’s lying! Look at her, I don’t think so”. In 2016, trump made similar comments about Jessica Leeds, who claimed he inappropriately touched her on the plane in the 1980-ies, writes the BBC. Then he said, “Believe me, I wouldn’t have chosen”.
Responding to the President’s comments, Carroll said: “I like that I’m not his type”.
The mayor of new York bill de Blasio said he will allow a police investigation, if Carroll decides to take this step.
“We know the truth,” he said.
The Carroll strongly denied that was politically motivated, making a statement about the rape.
“I’m hardly related to politics. I can not tell you the candidates that are running now”, she said.
Carroll said that he is suffering as a result of his revelations. According to her, social networking she was threatened with death, and she fears that her career in journalism may be under threat.
“Who knows? Donald trump firing people,” said the woman.
Carroll said more details about the assault allegedly happened in the dressing room of a Department store.
“At the moment when he closed that door I hurt my head on the wall, she said. Boom. I was stunned, and then he tried to kiss me, which was disgusting.”
She continued: “My reaction was laughter to stop erotic action that he did, but to no avail. He pulled down my tights. I resisted. I want women to know that I was not there, I would not be crippled or paralyzed. No, I struggled.”
The CNN journalist said Carroll, described by her things — a clear case of rape. Carroll disagreed, saying that not using that word.
“I’d rather call it a struggle. I don’t want to considered a victim, because I quickly got over it. It was a very short episode in my life. I’m very careful with that word,” said the woman.
The state of new York abolished the five-year Statute of limitations for rape in the first degree in 2006, but the law is not retroactive, meaning that all events prior to that year will not be considered.
However, there are some aspects of the case of Carroll, which may be of interest to detectives of the NYPD. According to her, she kept the clothes she was wearing during the alleged assault.
Clothing Carroll — the echo blue cocktail dresses, which were worn by Monica Lewinsky, and where was the DNA evidence, which has become important while trying to impeach bill Clinton. On the question of the journalist, did not think Lee Carroll, that her dress is DNA trump, she said, “I have no idea whether the President of the ejaculation”.
Carroll was asked why she was silent still. She said that for many years blamed myself and considered myself stupid, but after other women said the harassment trump, decided to speak out.
“With all the women the same way: he denies it, he attacks and threatens — and then forget about it until the next woman. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it,” said Carroll.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
Columnist of the women’s magazine Elle, Jean Carroll claims that trump asked her in the upscale Department store, “Bergdorf Goodman” in new York, is lured into the dressing room and there she claims to have been raped. Trump denies the charges, saying that never even met a journalist.