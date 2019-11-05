Shevchenko called up to Ukraine national team rookie from Zorya
The head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko before the friendly with Estonia (November 14 in Zaporizhia) and the qualifying match of Euro 2020, against Serbia (17 November in Belgrade) was govisual in a national team rookie 25-year-old midfielder Lugansk “Dawn” Dmitry Ivanisin that in the current domestic championship, played for the team of Viktor Skripnik 12 matches and scored one goal.
A graduate of the school of Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to “Dawn” defended the colors of “Mariupol” (then “Illichivets”) and “Dinamo” Tbilisi. At the time, the native of Krivoi Rog played for the Ukraine national teams of U16 and U21.
We will remind that after victory over the European Champions Portugal, the Ukraine national team ahead of schedule won the permit in final tournament of Euro-2020, but is still struggling for first place in the group that can give advantage in the draw on 30 November in Bucharest.
Recall the position of teams in group b:
1. Ukraine — 19 points (7 matches);
2. Portugal — 11 (6);
3. Serbia — 10 (6);
4. Monaco — 4 (6);
5. Lithuania — 1 (7).
