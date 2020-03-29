Shevchenko compared the situation with coronavirus in Italy with Chernobyl
Andriy Shevchenko
The head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko in a video interview to Sky Sport Italia admitted that he watches and worries about the situation with coronavirus in Italy.
“Now I am in London with my family. We don’t leave the house for 10 days, I’m fine.
At the time, when I was 9 years old, my country experienced a similar tragedy, I mean Chernobyl. In such a situation it is necessary not to complicate the work of the real heroes of the medical staff.
I’m worried about the Italians and live with the hope that the situation will improve in the end. Together we will be able to get out of this” – with optimism has noted Shevchenko.