Shevchenko extended the contract with Ukraine until the end of 2022
Andriy Shevchenko
Head coach of Ukrainian football Andriy Shevchenko extended the contract with the national team for another two years until the FIFA world Cup 2022 in Qatar.
This was stated by the President of the UAF Andriy Pavelko at the briefing in Lviv, writes Sports.ua.
“We are pleased to announce that the UAF have decided to extend the contract with Andriy Shevchenko until 31 December 2022,” – said Pavelko.
Shevchenko is working with the national team since the summer of 2016. With him the Team of Ukraine came at Euro 2020, and also got into group A of the League of Nations. The previous agreement was due to expire in July 2020.
It is also reported that new contracts signed assistant coaches Olexandr shovkovskyi, Pedro Jara, Andreas Mulder and Mauro Tassotti.