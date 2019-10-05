Shevchenko govisual in the Ukraine national team players, “Dynamo”, “Shakhtar” and the legionary from Italy
The head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko, celebrated last Sunday, 43-year before the qualifying matches of Euro-2020 V Lithuania (11 October in Kharkiv) and Portugal (14 October) following the Dynamo’s Artem Shabanov has govisual in the national team of three players — Midfielders Victor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv) and Yevhen Shakhov (Lecce, Italy).
Surely the coaching staff will have to make changes in the goalkeeper position, as is caused in a national team the goalkeeper of “Dynamo” Denys Boyko was injured left leg in the warm-up before the Europa League match against Lugano.
Meanwhile, the collection of “yellow-blue”, which will start on 7 October in Kharkiv, called 24 players.
Recall the position of teams in group b:
1. Ukraine — 13 points (5 matches);
2. Portugal — 8 (4);
3. Serbia — 7 (5);
4. Luxembourg — 4 (5);
5. Lithuania — 1 (5).
.
Photo ffu.ua
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter