Shevchenko has put the management of “Milan” on two conditions prior to lead the team (updated)
Andriy Shevchenko
The head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko has given the preliminary consent to head AC Milan if the Italian club sacked Marco Giampaolo, according to respected journalist Tancredi Palmeri in his Twitter.
However, the Ukrainian expert has presented several conditions during a meeting over dinner with the sporting Director of the Rossoneri, his former team-mate Paolo Maldini.
One of the conditions Shevchenko is the date of inauguration – Andrew ready to get to work in the Milan club not earlier than November, since this is the national team of Ukraine should conduct a determine qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2020 with the national teams of Lithuania and Portugal.
Shevchenko also intends to maintain the post of coach and to combine the two positions.
Guide Milan took time out to reflect on the conditions of the Ukrainian.
We will remind, the contract with the Shevchenko Ukrainian Association football valid until July 2020.
Update. In turn, Shevchenko commented on his special visit to Milan for personal contact with the leadership of the Rossoneri for possible future employment.
Ukrainian expert said that the main purpose of his visit was the Champions League match between Shakhtar and Atalanta (2:1) to review players of national team of Ukraine.
“I had no contacts with Milan. All my thoughts are directed to work in the national team, I want the team qualified for the Euro.
I arrived in Milan for talks. I will see players in the team. For example, Malinowski performs well in the “Atalanta” – quoted Shevchenko La Gazzetta dello Sport.