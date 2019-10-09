Shevchenko: “Milan” has presented the new head coach (photo)
Award-winning Italian “Milan” officially announced the appointment of a new head coach. It was 53-year-old Stefano Pioli (pictured), who previously worked in “inter”, “Lazio” and “Fiorentina”. The contract with the Italian specialist is designed for two seasons, and his annual salary will be 1 million euros.
Stefano Pioli during the signing of the contract with the famous club (second from left, the legendary football player and now technical Director of AC Milan Paolo Maldini)
In his time in Juventus ‘ defender Pioli won the Italian championship, European Cup and Intercontinental Cup.
Note that the former “helmsman” Milan Marco Giampaolo, who led the “red-black” only 111 days, set a new record for the duration of the club. Under his leadership, the team scored in seven rounds of Serie A with only 9 points, having suffered four defeats (10th place).
Thus, the management of “Milan” has put an end to rumors that the team can lead the current head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko, at the time, not one season Shine on “San Siro” (226 matches, 127 goals in Serie A).
“Milan? In this club I have a lot of friends. But I wasn’t even thinking about leaving the national team of Ukraine. Our challenge is, and I believe in our team. I’m going to work out his contract to the end”, — commented on the recent information Andriy Shevchenko.
Photo Getty Images, FC “Milan”
