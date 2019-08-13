Shevchenko ready to go into battle against Cejudo legendarnoi and become the champion of the UFC (video)
Valentina Shevchenko
The champion of UFC in the easiest weight, Valentina Shevchenko is ready to enter the ring against the current champion of the promotion in the Bantamweight and Flyweight weight classes Henry Cejudo, according to “Sport-Express”.
Previously, the 32-year-old American through social networks said he was ready to step into the ring against 31-year-old kirgizskoi champion and become the first ever legendarnym world champion.
Reply Valentina not long in coming.
“Now I have two potential opponent for a title defense. It is Kathleen Calahan and Henry Cejudo, – marked out Shevchenko in the air podcast ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani. – When I saw his videos, laughed. You need to be careful what you wish for. He is the hunter “gold”, but I can do so that he will lose all his fortune.
I don’t know that he’s serious, but he was persistent. I’m not afraid of anyone. After the last fight I said I was ready for any opponent” – said Shevchenko.