Shevchenko was summoned to the national team of Ukraine one more legionary from Belgium (video)
The head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko before the friendly with Estonia (November 14 in Zaporizhia) and the qualifying match of Euro 2020, against Serbia (17 November in Belgrade) was govisual in the national team of Ukraine one more player. After midfielder Lugansk “Dawn” Dmitry Ivanicina and striker Kiev “Dynamo” Artem Usov Besedina invitation to the camp of the “yellow-blue” got a 29-year-old Belgian “Gent” Roman Bezus.
The Ukrainian national team ex-player “Vorskla”, “Dynamo”, “Dnepr” and “Sint-Truiden” held 21 matches and scored four goals (this time it will be in the national team for my team-mates Igor Plastun and Roman Yaremchuk).
This season, the t-shirt “Ghent” Roman Bezus has played 12 matches, scored three goals and gave one assist. The midfielder’s shot into the goal “standard” (3:1) last weekend went to sight for sore eyes.
Recall that the national team of Ukraine will start training camp on November 11 in Kiev.
