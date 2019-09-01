Shevchenko was summoned to the national team of Ukraine one more player
Monday, September 2, the national team of Ukraine will start in the capital a training camp before the qualifying match of Euro 2020, against Lithuania (7 September at 19:00 in Vilnius) and a friendly match against Nigeria (on 10 September at 21:30 in the river).
It recently published the list of the 24 players coach “yellow-blue” Andriy Shevchenko added another player — 23-year-old midfielder Donetsk “Shakhtar” Victor Kovalenko, the asset is 22 games in the national team Jersey.
By the way, the game in Vilnius, which will take place on the field equipped with artificial turf 5-thousand stadium of Lithuanian football Federation, our team will depart on 5 September. Temporary residence of the “yellow-blue” in the capital of Lithuania will be a five-star Vilnius Grand Resort.
Meanwhile, head coach of Lithuania Valdas Urbonas announced the list of players called up to prepare for the match with Ukraine and Portugal. Comprised of 23 players, 14 of whom are foreign players: goalkeepers — Ernestas Setkus (Hapoel, be’er Sheva, Israel), Emilius Zubas (“Bnei Yehuda”, Israel), Vytautas Cerniauskas (CSKA, Bulgaria); defenders — Mindaugas Palionis (“Jan”, Germany), Linas klimavičius (Dynamo Bucharest, Romania), Vytautas andriuskevicius (Tobol, Kazakhstan), Edvinas, Girdvainis (rīgas futbola skola, Latvia), Algis, Jankauskas is also (“Suduva”, Lithuania), Egidijus Vaitkunas (“Kauno Zalgiris”), Rolandas Baravykas, Saulius mikoliūnas (both “Zalgiris”); Midfielders — Vykintas Slivka (“Hibernian”, Scotland), Donatas Kazlauskas (“Rituraj”, Lithuania), mantas Kuklis (FC Zhetysu, Kazakhstan), Hedras of Matulevicius, Ovidius verbickas (both “Suduva”), Deimantas Petravičius (“Okzhetpes”, Kazakhstan), Domantas Shimkus, Modestas Vorobjovas (both “Zalgiris”), Arturas Zulpa (Tobol, Kazakhstan); forwards — Fedor Chernykh (Orenburg, Russia), Paulus Golubitsky (“Suduva”), Charolais Laukzemes (“Istria 1961”, Croatia).
Recall that the Ukrainian team with 10 points after four games leading into the qualifying group for Euro 2020, Lithuania with one point after three matches — in last place.
