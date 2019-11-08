Shevchenko was summoned to the national team of Ukraine striker “Dynamo”
Head coach of Ukrainian football Andriy Shevchenko has caused the rest of the team that will prepare for the friendly match with Estonia (November 14 in Zaporizhia) and the qualifying match for Euro 2020 against Serbia (17 November in Belgrade), striker of Kiev “Dynamo” Artem Besedin.
Forward in the current season is the best scorer of his team in the championship, scoring six goals (one penalty) in nine matches. Note that the last time Besedin was invited to the national team for which he played 10 matches (1 goal), in June of this year before the home game with Serbia (5:0) and the last match in the national team shirt held in June 2018, having played one half in the friendly against Albania (4:1).
Recall that the “yellow-blue” will play upcoming games as a member of Euro 2020, but the team of Andrey Shevchenko continues to struggle for first place in the group, which will provide an advantage when the draw for the final tournament on 30 November in Bucharest.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter