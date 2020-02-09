Shevchenko’s spectacular knockout defended the title of champion of the UFC (video)
Valentina Shevchenko in the framework of the UFC 247 in Houston (USA) by knockout in the third round, defeated American Kathleen Shokugan.
Thus, the 31-year-old Kyrgyz athlete for the third time he defended his title of the champion of UFC in the easiest weight.
Valentine no problems took first and second rounds.
Early in the third round, Shevchenko made another takedown, and then took a very comfortable position on the ground, turning off both hands of the opponent. Valentine began to strike blows with fists and elbows to the head of Curagen.
To escape the American women did not succeed, and the referee stopped the fight.
Full fight video: