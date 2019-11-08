Shia LaBeouf called kiss with Dakota Johnson the best in his career
Actors often have to kiss during the filming of the movie. Shia LaBeouf admitted what the kiss was for him the most memorable.
The actor told Ellen DeGeneres. Before him was a choice: eat a hot pepper or answer a tricky question. Host asked LaBeouf about the best on-screen kiss. After a long deliberation, the us chose the same one.
Dakota Johnson! She’s very nice,
— he shared. The actors played together in the movie “the Peanut Sokol”.
He Shia in 2008 even received the MTV award for best kiss. Winning actor shared with Sarah Roemer, with whom he played in the movie “Paranoia”.
Shooting “Peanut Falcon” will be remembered for a long time Labato not only because of the pleasant cooperation with Johnson. At a recent awards ceremony awards The Hollywood Film Awards 2019, the actor received the award in the nomination “Breakthrough of the year” for the screenplay for this film.