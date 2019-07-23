Ship or sheep: 6 secrets training English pronunciation
If the pronunciation of English words — it is your weak spot and ship in your performance sounds exactly the same as the sheep, it’s time to correct the situation by using these tips.
The English alphabet has 26 letters and 44 sound like Lifehacker. If in some languages each letter corresponds to only one sound, the English one letter can transmit up to four sounds, and in some cases even up to seven. Hence my favorite saying of the English: “Write “Liverpool”, and read “man””.
In addition, articulation (movement of the tongue, lips, mouth) is significantly different from the Russian. There are sounds similar to Russian, but in their articulation organs of articulation work differently.
If you want to get rid of my accent, or at least closer to the English language, all differences need to be considered. Here are some tips on how to put a correct English pronunciation.
1. Learn the alphabet
Many adults consider it baby exercise. But one day you will ask: “Please, spell your name” (“Spell your name letter by letter”). Here and useful knowledge of the letters of the English alphabet. In addition, the abbreviations, street names, house numbers and flights can be letters, and, for example, at the airport they certainly will pronounce a as in alphabet.
2. Train articulation in the pronunciation of consonants
Once you have mastered the letters of the alphabet, feel free to move to the study of the sounds which they convey. Train yourself to correct articulation at once. First learn to pronounce the sounds individually, bring to automatism, and then go on to words, phrases, and sentences.
In English there are consonant sounds, which at first glance (or rather, hearing) are pronounced as in Russian.
1. Check where the tip of the tongue when pronouncing the sounds [d] — [t], [n], [r], [s], [z]. Rests on the teeth? Congratulations, you pronounce Russian alphabet. Indigenous English tongue tip is on the alveoli (the largest tubercle on the upper palate). Try. Now you have obtained a purely English sounds. Practice: bed [bed] — ten [ten], not [nɔt], rat [r × t] , sun [s ʌ n] , zoo [zu:].
2. Draw hare in the pronunciation of sounds [f] — [v]. The upper teeth should be put on lower lip. Practice: fat [f æt] — vet [vet].
3. Remember that the sound [l] is always solid: London [ˈlʌndən].
4. When focusing on the sound [w] take the candle: this is the best way to learn to pronounce it correctly. Combine lips a tubule and pull forward (as small children are drawn to a kiss), and then abruptly smile. Then get that sound. When training hold the candle at a distance of 20-25 cm from the lips. If when pronouncing sound the flame goes out, then you’re doing it right. Practice: say the word well [wel].
5. Warm hands when focusing on the sound [h]. It has nothing to do with the Russian [x]. Imagine that you are very cold and trying his breath to warm the hands. You hold them to your lips and breathe out. During exhalation, formed a light, barely audible English the sound [h]. As in home [h əum].
6. Train the sound [ŋ] with a strong fever or imagine that you have it. This sound in the Russian language there, it is transmitted by a combination of ng in English. Tongue as a spatula, the upper palate and let the sound through the nose. Reminds [n], if you say it with a strong fever. Don’t forget that you’re still applies to the alveoli, not the teeth. Practice: interesting [ˈɪnt(ə)rɪstɪŋ].
7. Be a snake and a bee for training [ ð ] — [ θ ]. These sounds do not exist in the Russian language and are formed by a combination of letters th in English.
[ ð ] — voiced sound. The tip of the tongue lightly biting teeth and say the sound [ s ]. If during training the lower lip and tongue tickled, then you’re doing it right. If not, then maybe you are too much, I bit the tip of his tongue, slightly loosen the teeth. Say this [ ðɪs ], it turns out?
[ θ ] is unvoiced. Articulation is the same, only pronounce the sound [ s ]. For training a deaf sound [ θ ] say thank [θæŋk].
3. Learn the four types of syllables for the pronunciation of vowels
Reading of vowels depends on the type of syllable in which they are located:
- open (syllable ends in a vowel);
- closed (syllable ends with a consonant);
- vowel + r;
- vowel + re.
In the first type of syllable — open — vowels read like the alphabet (here we use some knowledge of the alphabet!). For example: plane [plein], nose [nəuz], tube [tju:b], Pete [pi:t].
In the second type you need to memorize the pronunciation of each vowel:
- [æ] — open sound, not long. It sends the letter A in a closed syllable. Test yourself: sit at the table, straighten up, put one elbow on the surface, brush bend under the chin. Between the chin and brush, you will have a place, of course, if you straightened her back. Now we lower the bottom jaw down so that it touched the brush, and pronounced [uh]. Practice with the word bag [bæg].
- [e] is often confused with the previous sound. When pronouncing [e] it is only necessary to slightly raise the corners of the lips upward as if smiling a little. It’s two different sounds, and they don’t like each other, and especially in Russian [e]. Practice: pet [pet].
- Brief sounds [i], [ɔ], [ʌ], [u] are pronounced rapidly, not singsong: big [big], box [bɔks], bus [bʌs], book [ bʊk ].
In the third and fourth types of syllables, the letter R is not read, it only forms a syllable and lengthens a vowel sound: car [ka:], sort [sɔ:t], turn [tɜ:n].
[a:], [ɔ:] — special sounds. Imagine that you are on the doctor, who examines your throat. The root of your tongue press stick and is asked to say “Ah”. It is in this position should be language in the pronunciation of the sounds [a] and [o]. If you wanted to yawn, then you are on the right track! Try it now: car [ka:], sort [sɔ:t].
4. Memorize the correct stress
Most often in the English stressed syllable is the first. If you need to say the word, and no one to ask or no dictionary at hand, put the accent on the first syllable. Of course, it is better to memorize words with correct stress or test yourself in the dictionary.
5. Don’t forget four important rules
- In the English language are completely absent soft consonants.
- Voiced consonants do not become voiceless at the end of words.
- Vowels are long (in the transcription they are indicated by [:]) and brief.
- No unnecessary, especially sharp movements of the lips.
6. The main advice for developing any skill: practice!
Learn a few phrases to train the correct pronunciation:
- Very well [‘veri ‘wel].
- The World Wide Web or WWW [‘w əuld ‘waid ‘web www].
- Eleven benevolent elephants [ɪˈlevn bəˈnevələnt ˈelɪfənts].
- Stupid superstition [ˈstjuːpɪd ˌsuːpəˈstɪʃ(ə)n].
- Pirates Private Property [ˈpaɪrəts praɪvət ˈprɒpəti].
And remember: different sounds have similarsocial function. For example, man [mæn] (“person”, “male”) and men [men] (men); ship [ʃip] (“ship”) and sheep [ʃi:p] (“sheep”) and so on. A three word (“three”) read as [tri:] (which means “tree”) or [fri:] (“freedom”), not considering that the th [θ] is read differently, it does not exist in the Russian language (think about the exercise “bee”).
Knowing the correct pronunciation of words, you will not get trapped!