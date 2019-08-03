Shire avoids questions about Doug Ford during his stay in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In October last year, the leader of the Federal conservative Andrew Scheer called for Queen’s Park for meetings with the Prime Minister and Doug Ford several times and they shook hands in front of the camera.

But a lot can change in 10 months in politics.

On Friday while in Toronto with the goal of providing medical service, the Shire did not even mention the name of the Prime Minister, answering questions from the media.

When asked what he thinks of Ford as Prime Minister, the Federal leader of the conservatives did not give a direct answer.

“When I talk to people in Ontario, there is a high degree of awareness of the fact that the same people who worked in terrible government of Kathleen Wynne, the same liberal staff who have produced so many scandals, was involved in corruption, led to the deficit, increase taxes here in Ontario, is now working for Justin Trudeau to do the same,” said he to a reporter, 680 NEWS Richard Southern.

“When you have a government, responsible for more than 15 years caused by liberal scandals, corruption, wasteful spending, higher taxes, citizens want to avoid repeating this scenario at the Federal level.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked a lot about Ford during the election campaign, comparing the two and saying that the middle class will not stand “another Doug Ford.”

In this case, the Shire found something to say.

“I believe that Justin Trudeau would like to compete in this election with anyone other than me,” he said.

“He is constantly attacking others.”

Earlier this month, the survey showed that 60% of Ontario voters believe that the policy of Ford to deter them from voting for the Shire.