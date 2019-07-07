Shire making pancakes and calls for the vote in Calgary Stampede (PHOTO)

Federal conservative leader said that he arrived at Calgary Stampede in the first place referring to the fall Federal election.

On Saturday morning Andrew Scheer baked pancakes for the crowd who came to enjoy Breakfast on site Stampede the residents of the two electoral districts of calgary, in which his party lost elections in 2015.

The parade of politicians make a pilgrimage to calgary every year at a time when the city hosts the famous 10-day celebration of cowboy culture.

Shire stated that, although conservative support in Alberta strong, he takes nothing for granted and will carry a message of hope and optimism.

He started the day with a massive free pancake Breakfast in the Parking lot of a shopping center in Calgary Centre, which is currently in Parliament, liberal Kent Hehr.

The Shire also planned to make stops at events in the district of Calgary Skyview in the North-East of the city, where in 2015 he defeated Darshan Kang, who also represented the liberals. Now he is not a member of any of the parties.

It is expected that on Saturday evening the Shire will deliver a speech at a barbecue that suits the Conservative party, and on Sunday and visit the venue Stampede.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau usually appears on Stampede, but the press service did not make any statements about its plans in this regard.