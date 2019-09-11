“Shivers”: Todorenko touching sang in Ukrainian Will Mogilev (video)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko said that he is very grateful to Natalia Mogilev, which saw a small artist’s talent and contributed to the start of her career. In addition, it turned out that one of the most melodious songs of the Mogilev became Todorenko and Vlad Topalov almost a family talisman, writes “KP in Ukraine”.
“For me, the song Natalia Mogilev Will have a special significance. When I second time came on a casting “Factories of Stars”, that Natalia Mogilevskaya considered me, a small, funny and kinky girl, the future artist. And I am very grateful to her for what she believed in me and gave me this chance. And now her song Will I sing to my little son as a lullaby, which he every night goes to sleep”, — admitted Todorenko.
It is noteworthy that “cover of Mogilev”, which Todorenko performed in the Ukrainian language, published on the channel “Glamour Russia”. The singer accompanies the Duo guitarists, and one of them volunteered to be Regina’s husband, Vlad Topalov.
Apparently, some of the groupies Regina became fanatet from her recently and missed the stage of life of the presenter, when she performed in the popular girls-band Real O: “I did Not know that Reginka also sings very well!!! Nicely done…”
Other members consider that the experiment was a success.
“Regina, thank you for the Ukrainian language, very nice! Voice is just divine, very sorry that such talent is lost”, “wonderful and sophisticated. I liked Regina, thank you!” “Touching and beautiful, right up to the ants”, “What a pleasure to the ear, and Ukrainian. Keep it up,” “I also sing your baby a lullaby” — written by fans in the comments.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Regina Todorenko told about difficult life of Vlad Topalov: it turns out that the star couple tried several times to divorce.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter