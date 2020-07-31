Shmigal said, how much increased the international reserves of Ukraine
July 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukraine’s international reserves increased by more than $ 3 billion.
Ukraine’s international reserves in June rose by more than $3 billion.
This was stated by Prime-Minister Denis Shmyhal in Facebook.
“Ukraine’s international reserves in June rose by more than $ 3 billion. Now they amount to more than 28.5 billion dollars. This is the highest level of reserves over the last 8 years. Now the current reserves cover nearly 5 months of imports, and this is one of the key factors for macro-financial stability,” wrote Smigel.
Recall: previously, the NBU reported that as of may 1, Ukraine’s international reserves grew by 3.1% in comparison with March, equivalent to almost us $0.8 billion.
telegraf.com.ua