Shock king: it was announced that Meghan Markle has a daughter (photos)
Many fans of Meghan Markle was surprised when the Network appeared information about the fact that the Duchess, who in may this year gave birth to son Archie, there is reason to consider yourself “double-mother”. This is the story told Australian publication New Idea that received information from one of friends Megan, writes, “Banowati”.
It turns out that the reason is that not everyone knew that Markle has got a mother a daughter, to which she’d been treated almost like family.
We are talking about six-year-old ivy, the youngest of three children one of best and oldest friends. Megan designer Jessica Mulroney. While Markle lived in America, she was often seen with his daughter and cared about her almost as her own child.
The fact that Megan has never concealed that dreamed about her daughter. She even purchased a few years ago, before meeting her future husband, a gold bracelet from Cartier and admitted in one interview that one wants to give it to his daughter. Moreover, Markle was already thinking how she would call my future baby girl: Megan was going to give her a name that begins with M like her own. So on its order on the bracelet even made it engraved: “M. M M. M”.
Read tagged of Prince William and Kate Middleton changing the name: what happened
As it turned out, even after his move to Britain, Megan refused to communicate with little ivy. So, inviting Jessica Mulroney with her husband Ben on their wedding with Harry in Windsor, she recalled that also wants to see at the party and his beloved goddaughter.
But after that Markle did not interrupt contact with Ivey, almost every day talking with her on Skype.
However, since last year, the Duchess was beginning to care that her communion with God-daughter knew as few people as possible. After all, Megan from the very beginning was delighted not all. But lately, after Markle and her husband made a number of mistakes in your behavior, constant attacks in its address began to grow in persecution.
And now Megan is most afraid of ivy, because of its proximity to Markle, will also be in the center of negative media attention. Therefore, it is completely secretive about his daughter.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Buckingham Palace recently went into a panic after learning that the career of Meghan Markle controls the “secret team” of Hollywood.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter