Shocking MARUV made in the style of “the Matrix”, presented a new song Don’t Stop
November 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
During the live broadcast of the fourteenth edition of “Tanzu s with a stars” surprise surprise singer MARUV.
Provocative artist presented in the final show new song Don’t Stop. Note MARUV prepared a room in the style of “the Matrix”. So, the singer along with her ballet have reproduced the iconic posing of the legendary film. MARUV appeared in a tracksuit and high heels.
At her breast was the eponymous inscription Don’t Stop.