Shocking stats: a year in the world more than 50 thousand women were killed by their partners or…

Monday, July 8, the UN Office on drugs and crime (UNODC) published a report on the victims of killings around the world that were committed in 2017. All were killed, 464 thousand people. For comparison, in the same year, during armed conflicts in the world killed 89 thousand people. It turns out that the victims of the wars five times less than the murder victims.
Another shocking fact among the killed about 50 thousand women and girls were victims of domestic violence. “Many women die from violence by current or former partner, as well as fathers, mothers, sisters and other family members”, — stated in the report.
In cases where the murder was committed by former or current partners and fathers, they were often not spontaneous. Crimes were the result of continuous violence against the victims. The main motive has always been jealousy or fear of breaking off relations and care partner.
Only in 2017 in the world were murdered 87 thousand women and girls. Consequently, two thirds of them died at the hands of their partners or next of kin.
The largest number killed as a result of domestic violence lived in Asia almost 20 thousand. In Africa the numbers are about the same as 19 thousand women and girls. In North and South America — 8 thousand. In Europe — 3 thousand. In the countries of Oceania — 800 victims.
