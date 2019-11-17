Shocking voting: the finalists of the project “Dances with stars z”
Hosted the semi-finals of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”). For the right to continue to compete on the floor fought four pairs. Each had to perform three times. Leading semi-final was a couple — Yuriy Gorbunov and Katya Osadchaya. On the balcony of the participants were supported by a famous actor Stanislav Boklan.
This evening on the floor went out and the judges of the show along with the couples they danced one number. Catherine Kuhar was supported by a couple Ksenia Mishina, Grigory Chapkis dance with Victoria of Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, Vlad Yama — to Anne of Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov, and Francisco Gomez were together with Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer.
Dance for life all four couples danced at the same time. It was the Samba is the hardest dance. Best of all coped with it a couple of Anne of Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. From the judges they received 40 points.
According to the results of judicial voting, the highest score received a pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov — 109, and the lowest pair of Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar — 86.
– This is one of the strongest seasons of the project, — admitted “the FACTS” head “Tanzu s with a stars” Vladimir Zavodyuk. — But the main intrigue still ahead. Exactly a week spectators will see the most dramatic edition of the show. Impatience is the entire crew of the project.
After the announcement of the results of the audience voting, the first pair that got into the Grand final Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat. The second semi-finalists — Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. Once again, the audience supported a few of Victoria’s Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva left the project reached the finals.
— Thank you to everyone who believed in me, — said Vladimir. — This show is not about stars, but about the viewers who believed in each of us. I don’t think we can walk that far. Inside I’m already the winner!
We will remind, the last air left pair Elena Kravets Maxim Leonov.
