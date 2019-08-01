Shocks can improve sleep and mood in the elderly
Elderly had two to four milliamperes for 15 minutes every day for two weeks
Scientists from the University of Leeds for 15 days stimulated the nerve endings of volunteers over 55 years of electric shock. In the result, the subjects began to sleep better and feel better. This is evidenced by research published on the website of the Aging US.
The researchers gathered a group of 28 people over 55 years who was issued the device in the form of clip-on earrings worn on the ear. The subjects themselves included it for 15 minutes once within 15 days. The strength of the current was two to four milliamperes. The sensation of the procedure was described as a slight tingling sensation.
The results of the experiment showed that participants increased the work of the NTC. Also, the subjects filled out the questionnaire “before” and “after” studies. The result was that the quality of life of subjects increased. They began to sleep better and above to assess their mood.
The scientists stimulated the area of the vagus nerve, the part of the autonomic nervous system, responsible for the internal organs, lymphatic and blood vessels. This system meets, for example, heart rate, pupil size, drooling, or sweating.
It is composed of the sympathetic (SNS) and parasympathetic (PNS) nervous system: SNS is responsible for the mobilization of the body and the NTC for relaxation.
The study says that while the body is young, SNA and TNC complement each other and balance. Aging disrupts this balance, as SNS starts to dominate. The result is a person has sleep problems, pressure, heart or mood.