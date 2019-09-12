Shoes, can truly hurt the feet
The injury can cause not only illness, but also everyday things, like shoes.
According to doctors, particularly dangerous for the health of the feet shoes with stiletto heel height: over six inches. These shoes to wear on a regular basis is impossible.
The fact that the woman standing on heels, the center of gravity shifts forward. To maintain balance, the body has to change the position of the bones, organs and vertebrae. At constant wearing such heels all these changes get the status of chronic, and the consequences of such changes — flat feet, corns, pain, varicose veins. High heels — shoes “exit”, underline the experts.
Equally dangerous are the shoes with flat soles – all of these are so loved by the people of Slippers, flip-flops and uggs. They do not give the necessary support, so walking in it on the pavement is bad. Moreover, due to the flat sole there is a strain of the muscles of the foot, ankle and lower back. You may receive headaches and back pain. The time and place slap — the beach, pool, water Park, sauna, and then only for the time it takes to walk, for example, from the sea to the hotel.
Too narrow shoes deform the feet. Its owners at risk to acquire bone spurs, swelling, compression or squashing of the foot.
Experts note that, contrary to popular belief, orthopedic shoes and insoles should only be worn under doctor’s orders.