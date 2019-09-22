Shoigu made a loud statement about the war with Ukraine
In the sixth year of hostilities in the Donbass Russia is still trying to prove that it is not a party to the conflict. The Russian defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hypocritical claims that the collision between the Ukrainian and Russian armies — “it’s a crazy story,” and “brotherly Nations” will live in the world.
Shoigu also expressed the wish that Ukraine has conquered “the extremists.” “I really hope that the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government have the will, the strength and capabilities to cool the hot heads… once the extremists will still have to stop. It is a pity that this wasn’t done earlier, “—said the Russian Minister in interview MK.ru.
Shoigu said that he himself has Ukrainian roots, but because for him the Ukrainians are a fraternal nation. “I am absolutely convinced that with the Ukrainian people, we will live in peace and good neighborliness“, he said.
Earlier, Shoigu said that in the near future Russia will begin to fight anew, in a modern way. According to opinion polls, the Minister of defence of the Russian Federation in the rating of trust of Russians in second place, immediately after Putin.
