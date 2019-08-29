Shoot on location: Angelika Varum stood up for lolita
The famous singer Lolita Milyavskaya during a rehearsal at the “New wave” in Sochi burst into tears right on stage. The fans decided that to tears the singer brought the song Angelika Varum Gorodok that caused nostalgia for Ukraine. But no.
In fact, Lolita is now experiencing depression because of the divorce with the young husband Dmitry Ivanov. The couple officially announced the breakup, but documented the divorce was issued. Singer wanted and tried to save the marriage. But the broken Cup not to stick together. Backstage, the singer admitted that she is very worried about this.
“I was getting divorced for the fourth time and cry at happy songs Angelica”, — said Palladium and burst into tears. She admits that men had caused her much suffering. In particular, Alexander Tsekalo.
“Alexander? Don’t like this name. I had one”, — said sadly the singer and all of a sudden open up on stage. Talked about marriage age, the young fans who crowd into them. Lolita admitted that devastated.
Friend was supported by the singer Angelica Varum. She was comforting her on stage, had long conversations in the dressing room, and then published hard post to Instagram, which turned to former and future Boyfriends of Lolita. Varum promised that she is ready to kill anyone who hurt her friend. It’s impossible to watch her suffer.
“Look. My girl! We have known for 25 years, if not more. Smart, beautiful, talented, kind. Truly kind and generous! Artist, reaction speed to be envied by the most brilliant comedian. People with a painful sense of justice and with absolute trust, than often used by unscrupulous characters.
By the way, about last! If you are not able to love this girl like my own child, to take care of her, to pamper, if you are not ready to swear to spend the rest of my life in love and harmony, better not to come! Again, I’ll shoot you on the spot! Look at these ruins you leave behind, is intolerable! But every time to collect brick by brick and restore this temple of love hellishly difficult!
PS Love how my one and only woman on this huge planet lolita Milyavskaya the difficult. No strength, do not go! Disagree please refrain from commenting. Believe the word, not the case”, wrote Angelica Varum, which for many years now, happily married with Leonid Agutin. Although their relationship is difficult to name cloudless.
We will remind, the festival “New wave” in Sochi was made by the Ukrainian stars. In the contest of young singers participates scandalous blowing ANNA MARIA. Appeared on the stage Ani Lorak, Svetlana Loboda, Sofia Rotaru.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that in Sochi there is an abnormal heat that was unable to maintain the TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva — she got sick in the restaurant at a birthday party colleagues.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter