Shooting at a gastronomic festival in California 3 people died, 15 injured (PHOTOS) (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed and 15 were injured on Sunday, July 28, in the shooting at an annual gastronomic festival Gilroy Garlic in the U.S. city of Gilroy, California. At least one wounded is in critical condition in intensive care.

Unknown young man opened fire during a festival in San Jose in the West of the state. According to the American TV channels BNO News, and NBC news, the incident occurred in the third and final day of the festival.

The man entered the territory, which held the festival, over the fence and opened fire on the people. Shortly thereafter was shot and killed by guards. “At least 15 people were injured,’ said smithy. – Killed four, including the suspect.”

According to police, received information that the suspect had an accomplice. Authorities have not yet received confirmation of this.

As stated by the chief of police of the city of Scott Smith at a press conference, which was broadcast by CNN, the suspect was eliminated by the police.

Among the dead at the festival was a 6 year old boy Steven Romero of San Jose, who along with his parents came to the food festival.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed. But we know that he was about 20 years. Eyewitnesses told channel BNO News that a young man opened fire at one of the stalls at the festival and then ran from the scene.

The video from the event can be seen as the guests of the festival are fleeing and heard the screams. Eyewitnesses report that was heard dozens of shots. At the scene immediately arrived rescuers and several helicopters.

The police have no information about the motives of the shooter.