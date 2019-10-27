Shooting at a student party in Texas has died
Two people died and 14 were injured in the result of the fact that the shooter opened fire at a University party in honor of the beginning of the school year in Texas, writes theБабель.
The incident occurred in Greenville, near Dallas, where students of Texas A&M Commerce celebrated the reunion.
Not yet arrested the shooter, his motives and whereabouts are unknown. Police believe he used a semi-automatic rifle. Reporter Jason Whitley wrote in his Twitter that the party was supposed to move in about 750 people.
It is assumed that during the shooting in the room were hundreds of former and current students of the University, more than 100 thousand students were that day at a football game on campus.
Police responded to the call and arrived on the scene more than 15 minutes before the shooting. After police heard gunshots officers went to the scene and tried to find the shooter. This writes NBC New York.
Firearms officers did not, so as to establish the identity of the shooter failed. When the panic subsided, the police managed to get into the house, where they found the victims.