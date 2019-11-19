Shooting at the Playboy turned into a tragedy: the Russian official from the photo shoot I lost my job and apartment
Survey in Playboy magazine, which loves to show itself in all its glory Ukrainian stars, can bring not only pleasure and love the fans, but also disappointment. So, after the may photo shoot in the popular edition of Russian Anna Anufrieva fired from a state institution, and now she is forced to sell the apartment because of the lack of funds to pay the mortgage. This writes the KP.
“My first apartment. My project and my soul. Every part and every area I loved. I’m sorry I’ve been sloppy, it’s because I’m weak and many do not know, and especially to ask somebody for help. Thank you for everything. You are forever in my memory”, — said Anna in a social network.
In turn, another Russian publication, 72.ru reported that due to collapsing of the wave of negativity the girl she had health problems, and Anne’s father stopped to communicate with her.
In may tyumenka decided to compete for the title girl of the year, taking part in the competition of the Playboy magazine. Later it became known that Anufrieva lost their jobs. The girl refused to comment, saying that it would be unethical in relation to the employer.
Meanwhile, the Russian edition of Playboy invited Anne to participate in the casting of the magazine. “It is unfortunate that the publication of an erotic photo shoot — still a risky move for women, which can lead to problems,” — said in Playboy. Anna stood up and “playmate of the year Playboy 2018” Lidia Ponomareva, who also hails from Tyumen.
As previously reported “facts”, the more successful was the fate of another Russian model Playboy Mary Lyman: she got an offer to head the press service of the city administration of Rostov-on-don.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter