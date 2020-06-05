Shooting in Alabama: police found 7 bodies in a burning house
The bodies of seven adults and a dog were found shot dead in a burning house in Alabama. Police received a call about the shooting, so officers arrived on the scene. This writes DailyMail.
Four men, three women and a dog were found in a house in Valhermoso springs near Huntsville late on Thursday evening, June 4.
Authorities say at about 23:30 911 received a call about shots. When the police arrived on the scene, the house was on fire.
Policeyskie were able to extinguish the fire before the arrival of firefighters. The bodies were discovered after the flames subsided.
The Sheriff’s office has not released the identity or age of the victims. All seven of the victims were adults. The police said that survivors were found.
In a statement on Twitter, the Sheriff’s office said that the scene is safe and there is no immediate threat to the public.
The police did not provide any information about the suspect, but said they had followed the testimony of the neighbors.
The representative of the office of Sheriff Mike Swafford said that the police repeatedly responded to calls at the house, and was there the last time just a week ago.
“This is a terrible incident, and its investigation will take some time — said Swafford. — The motive is unclear. Currently there is no definitive suspect. The investigators find out what happened and who was involved”.
“We can say that we do not believe that in this area there is any threat to people, added Swafford. — We had a triple homicide two weeks ago, and I think this is the first murder that anyone can remember in 20 odd years, so seven sacrifices — is something incredible.”
