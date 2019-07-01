Shooting in celebration of Canada Day (PHOTOS)

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in North York today in Canada Day.

The police arrived at the intersection of Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue after 5 p.m., when I received messages about the shooting.

Ambulance staff said that the men have bullet wounds. Police officer David Hopkinson told the media that the original condition of men was stable, but then began to quickly deteriorate.

According to him, two cars are silver color fled from the scene.

The police blocked the scene and the area around to the inquiry, local residents are asked not to leave the house.

“If you live in the perimeter, to contact the police if you need to leave the room, or Vice versa, to get home,” wrote Hopkinson in Twitter account.

Police chief mark Sanders on Sunday posted a message on Twitter that the city has seen a number of incidents connected with the shooting. Today’s event belong to the same chain of events.

“In Toronto – a series of deaths related to firearms in the last four days. Even one is already too many,” he said.

On Sunday, 33-year-old Jordan Armstrong died in a shooting at a nightclub in downtown Toronto. The day before, 25-year-old Christopher Type and a 32-year-old Ahmed Mohamud was killed during a shooting in the Northwest part of Toronto.

And right before the long weekend the shooting occurred in a Toronto Community Housing complex in Scarborough that claimed the life of 17-year-old Gaidina Simpson, who died the day of his graduation.

It is known that one of the dead moved on a wheelchair.