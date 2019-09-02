Shooting in Texas: what is known about the victims
Postal worker, 15-year-old girl, a US army veteran and father of two children are among seven people who were declared victims of the mass shooting in Western Texas on Saturday, August 31. This is the second shooting in the state in less than a month.
According to authorities, a man armed with “weapons of type AR”, c fled traffic stop before opening fire on random people in Odessa and Midland, and then was shot dead by police. Age of victims from 15 to 57 years.
Mary Granados
An employee of the postal service Mary Granados, postal vehicle which was allegedly stolen by the suspect during the crime, was identified by family as one of the victims.
Twin sister Granados, Rosie, told CNN that he had spoken on the phone with the 29-year-old Mary when he heard her sudden cry.
“It was very painful. I wanted to help her and could not. I thought she was spooked by a dog or something. I turned to her, but she did not answer,” said Rosie.
Edwin Peregrino
According to his family, Edwin Peregrino stood near her parents ‘ home in Odessa when he was shot. His sister told The Washington Post that his brother heard the shots. He thought it was somewhere far away, and went out into the yard to investigate the situation. When Edwin was standing on the street, the gunman drove past and opened fire, killing the man.
“It happened at home. Do you think that you’re safe at home?, said 23-year-old Arici Peregrino, whose husband was also injured during the attack. You’re not even safe at home.”
Leila Hernandez
According to relatives, Leila Hernandez was with the family when they bought a new car for her older brother. 15-year-old girl fatally shot near a car dealership.
“I think he was just looking for someone to kill,” said the grandmother of Leila Nora Leyva the Washington Post about the gunman, who also wounded 18-year-old brother of Leila Nathan. According to reports, Nathan hugged his sister when she was shot.
Joseph Griffith
40-year-old Joseph Griffith was in his car with his wife and two children when he was shot, said his sister Carla Byrne.
“This maniac pulled up next to him and shot him took his life, killed my younger brother, she said to The Washington Post. We’re so broken”.
Griffith’s wife, Becky, wrote in a Sunday morning message on Facebook that I couldn’t sleep, and urged people to visit the Church to pray.
“I was awake most of the night, and I would like to ask all of you to get up and go to Church, she said. — Pray for those who are still fighting for his life, pray for those who are devastated that they saw yesterday … Take God’s word in your heart and love one another.”
Cameron Brown
Reportedly, Cameron brown also was in his car when he was shot near the stadium Ratliff in Odessa.
Brown, the army veteran who served in Afghanistan, was a member of the Standard Safety & Supply, located in Odessa ambulance service and fire protection, according to the Arizona.
According to reports, he was in the company pickup truck when he was shot.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our team, the statement reads Standard Safety & Supply, confirming the death of brown. — We ask that the privacy of our member and his family is respected at this very difficult time.”
Rodolfo Arco
56-year-old Rodolfo Arco was driving home from work when he was shot in the head and killed, reports NBC News. He left a 20-year-old wife Bari to Arco and three daughters aged 3, 6 and 23 years.
Arco, ran the transportation business, almost a year ago moved to Odessa from Las Vegas, said his sister. Maria Arko said that her brother decided to move to Texas after the anniversary of the mass shooting at the festival of country music in Las Vegas.
“He felt that Odessa — is what is needed, she said. He sold everything in Vegas and moved there in the hope that it would be safer for him and his family.”
The chief of the Odessa police Michael Gerke, who declined to reveal the identity of the gunman by name at a press conference on Sunday, said that in addition to murdered 22 people were injured, including three law enforcement officers. The motive of the attack is not yet known.
According to the authorities, the youngest of the survivors is 17-month-old girl, who received shrapnel wounds in the face and chest.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has read the text, which, according to him, he received from the girl’s mother at a press conference on Sunday.
“Tomorrow the child will have the operation to remove shrapnel from her chest, correction of lips and mouth. We thank God for her healing and appreciate the continued prayers.”
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
On Saturday around 15:00 local time, two employees of the highway patrol stopped the car on a highway near Midland. The driver of the car opened fire on the police, and then drove on, shooting at people and cars. Killing seven people, injured 22 people, including three police officers. The police reported that some victims received cuts glass broken in the result of shots at the Windows of the car.
Saturday, August 3, at El Paso (Texas) shooting occurred in the Walmart supermarket, which killed 22 people, another 26 are injured. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a young man, he was a 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.