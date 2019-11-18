Shooting in US Mall: three bodies found
Monday, November 18, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the shooting occurred in the Parking lot near Walmart. The police immediately blocked the roads leading to the nearby school. The lessons were suspended. Students were evacuated. At 11:20 local time the students were allowed to return to classes.
By this time the chief of police Duncan Danny Ford told reporters about the incident. In the Parking lot among the cars was discovered three dead. The police concluded that the man, whose name has not been named, shot the other man and his companion, and then killed himself. As weapons he used a gun. The weapons were purchased legally. Motives of a crime are now investigated by the police.
This is the second case of use of firearms in the United States in recent days. Sunday, November 17, in Fresno, California, unknown got into the yard of a private dwelling house, where he gathered a large company. The men had been preparing a BBQ and watched a football match. Women played with the children. Uninvited guests opened fire.
It all happened at 22:00 local time. Deputy chief of police Fresno Michael Reid said that the party was attended by no less than 35 people. Three of them died on the spot. Another seven, including children, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of the hospitalized died. The killers fled. The reason for the attack becomes clear. Reid said that all the dead men of Asian origin. Currently, police are scrutinizing the records of surveillance cameras installed in neighbouring homes.
Two people were killed.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter