Shooting “the Matchmakers-7” will continue in the big city: the Director of the series told about the change of concept
Andrei Yakovlev, Director of the notorious series “Matchmakers”, which aroused great indignation among Ukrainian audience, stated that the footage previously, the materials will not be used in the new season. He told about it in interview to one of Russian publications, writes gazeta.ru.
“After such a long break is the only way to bring the series new life and make it better, not ruin it. The actors fully agree with this decision”, — said the Director of Yakovlev.
Cityteam be called “in-law”: “in-law” from the “Matchmakers” talked about the future of the series
The Director did not disclose all the details of the plot of the new season, but only said that his goal is the complete change of concept. In connection with changes of action in the new series, decided to move to the big city. In all previously filmed series will not be included in the new season.
Other details of the plot, the Director did not disclose, only said that the participants of the shooting are not allowed to discuss their details in Instagram during an interview for the media.
Also, the Director has not informed the exact date of the release of the series, adding that their release of the series can be seen on YouTube.
Citythe does not close? Colleagues Mitya explained the situation with the series “Matchmakers”
At the same time gazeta.ru notes that the latest news about the project status does not allow to agree with the statements of the Director: in the last month appear news about “Matchmakers” leave actors Anna Kosmal, Nikolai Dobrynin and Lyudmila Artemyev. But after the fourth season it was left by Anatoly Vasiliev, stating that he lacked “creative freedom”.
Therefore, the future of the controversial sitcom remains shrouded in mysteries.
As previously reported “FACTS”, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky with a tempting offer to shoot the TV series “Matchmakers” in the neighboring country.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter