Shootouts and collapse: Russia predicted the unenviable future
Russia recently “fell” of the global system of values on many issues. Ahead, it expects a bleak future. Sanctions very much affect the economy and in the end, bring its decline. In this regard, intensify the struggle for financial flows and spheres of influence. All this will lead to the disintegration of the state. In an interview with “FACTS” said military commentator Yuri Karin.
The expert believes that Russia “has slipped to the level Gopnik of the gate.”
“The bravado of the Kremlin potentates to raise their own rating, the format of “how cool we are that bursting with pride for the country,” as the history of the Soviet Union, ends with a bitter hangover”, says Karin.
According to him, the Russian economy is actually already bursting at the seams.
“While robbing their own citizens under the concept of “people — the new oil”, the Kremlin somehow manages to patch”, — he says.
According to Karina, the West puts pressure on Russia, he tries to “rehabilitate” her leadership and to return the country to international legal field to get her back.
Recall, the EU extended the sectoral and the “Crimean” sanctions against Russia. Limitations for the illegal annexation of the Crimea and Sevastopol will be valid till 23 Jun 2020. Under these sanctions, the EU representatives can buy the products in the Crimea, to invest in real estate and in industry on the Peninsula. In addition to the sanctions on the economy, the European Union imposed personal sanctions for 170 citizens and 44 of the companies associated with the Russian Federation.
