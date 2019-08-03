Shop Drake gathered a huge queue, people were waiting for the opening early morning (PHOTO)

Loading...

New Drake OVO store in Toronto at Eaton Centre today – not exactly a place for those who want to avoid the crowds.

Before the store first started work today at 9:30 in the morning, huge queue along the railing had already been formed on an upper floor of the popular Mall in the city centre.

However, it’s not even the first OVO store in Toronto and probably not the last. The first was opened on Dundas West in 2015.

Another store is located in Yorkdale 2017. After that it was opened in Square One, Vancouver, new York, Los Angeles and London.

But this new store OVO presented as something completely different, and people couldn’t wait to see all the first.

The store was not only the usual line of clothing brand OVO, but also some exclusive models that are not available anywhere but this store. For example, a limited collection of t-shirts, the capsule collection (mini-wardrobe of 5-10 things, United by one style or subject) and the objects created in collaboration.