Shop window clock broadcast “strawberry”
October 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The incident occurred in Oakland.
In New Zealand, in a shop window a few hours showing porn, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
The incident occurred in the shop of sportswear company Asics in Oakland. For two hours on a screen located above the entrance to the store was broadcast porn movies.
The store apologized and said that workers not involved in the incident. The store began an internal investigation and contacted the police.
In the company suggest that the cause of the incident could be bad for cyber protection.
hronika.info